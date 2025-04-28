Battle Against Screwworm: Mexico's Intensified Efforts in Response to U.S. Pressure

Mexico is stepping up its fight against the destructive New World screwworm following warnings from the U.S., President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Monday.

The U.S. has threatened to curtail livestock imports if Mexico does not bolster efforts against the pest. A letter from U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins expressed concerns over limited aerial spraying and customs duties impeding aircraft operations.

Mexican Agriculture Minister Julio Berdegue addressed these criticisms, with Sheinbaum emphasizing strengthened control systems. The screwworm poses severe risks to livestock, wildlife, and occasionally humans, necessitating swift action.

