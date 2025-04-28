Left Menu

Battle Against Screwworm: Mexico's Intensified Efforts in Response to U.S. Pressure

In response to U.S. warnings, Mexico is intensifying its campaign against the New World screwworm, a harmful pest threatening livestock and wildlife. President Claudia Sheinbaum announced strengthened measures starting from the southern border. U.S. concerns include restricted aerial spraying and customs duties on essential aviation parts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 20:31 IST
Battle Against Screwworm: Mexico's Intensified Efforts in Response to U.S. Pressure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mexico is stepping up its fight against the destructive New World screwworm following warnings from the U.S., President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Monday.

The U.S. has threatened to curtail livestock imports if Mexico does not bolster efforts against the pest. A letter from U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins expressed concerns over limited aerial spraying and customs duties impeding aircraft operations.

Mexican Agriculture Minister Julio Berdegue addressed these criticisms, with Sheinbaum emphasizing strengthened control systems. The screwworm poses severe risks to livestock, wildlife, and occasionally humans, necessitating swift action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025