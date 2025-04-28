Battle Against Screwworm: Mexico's Intensified Efforts in Response to U.S. Pressure
In response to U.S. warnings, Mexico is intensifying its campaign against the New World screwworm, a harmful pest threatening livestock and wildlife. President Claudia Sheinbaum announced strengthened measures starting from the southern border. U.S. concerns include restricted aerial spraying and customs duties on essential aviation parts.
Mexico is stepping up its fight against the destructive New World screwworm following warnings from the U.S., President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Monday.
The U.S. has threatened to curtail livestock imports if Mexico does not bolster efforts against the pest. A letter from U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins expressed concerns over limited aerial spraying and customs duties impeding aircraft operations.
Mexican Agriculture Minister Julio Berdegue addressed these criticisms, with Sheinbaum emphasizing strengthened control systems. The screwworm poses severe risks to livestock, wildlife, and occasionally humans, necessitating swift action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ecuador at the Crossroads: Presidential Runoff Amid Crime Crisis
Syrian President Visits UAE for Diplomatic Engagement
W S Habib Takes Helm as CREDAI Tamil Nadu President
Ecuador at a Crossroads: The Tight Race for Presidential Leadership
Stunning Upset: Noboa Seizes Victory in Ecuador's Presidential Election