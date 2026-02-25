Unity and Progress: President Murmu's Vision for Maharashtra
President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the need for equal opportunities for India's development while launching the 'Golden Era of Maharashtra through Unity and Trust' campaign. Organized by Brahma Kumaris in Nagpur, the initiative promotes unity and respect, advocating sustainable living and value-based education as part of eight guiding principles.
President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the importance of equal opportunities for development in India during the launch of the 'Golden Era of Maharashtra through Unity and Trust' campaign in Nagpur. Organized by Brahma Kumaris, this initiative seeks to foster unity, respect, and human values across the state.
The campaign, inspired by the values of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, aims to instill a sense of positivity and community by promoting trust and harmony. It is driven by eight guiding principles that cover diverse aspects such as promoting an addiction-free society, encouraging sustainable lifestyles, and advocating for value-based education.
Notable attendees included Governor Acharya Devvrat, state revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and senior Brahma Kumaris functionaries. President Murmu called for discarding negativity to pave the way for genuine progress, reinforcing the campaign's goals of a unified and prosperous Maharashtra.
(With inputs from agencies.)
