Left Menu

Unity and Progress: President Murmu's Vision for Maharashtra

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the need for equal opportunities for India's development while launching the 'Golden Era of Maharashtra through Unity and Trust' campaign. Organized by Brahma Kumaris in Nagpur, the initiative promotes unity and respect, advocating sustainable living and value-based education as part of eight guiding principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 25-02-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 19:20 IST
Unity and Progress: President Murmu's Vision for Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the importance of equal opportunities for development in India during the launch of the 'Golden Era of Maharashtra through Unity and Trust' campaign in Nagpur. Organized by Brahma Kumaris, this initiative seeks to foster unity, respect, and human values across the state.

The campaign, inspired by the values of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, aims to instill a sense of positivity and community by promoting trust and harmony. It is driven by eight guiding principles that cover diverse aspects such as promoting an addiction-free society, encouraging sustainable lifestyles, and advocating for value-based education.

Notable attendees included Governor Acharya Devvrat, state revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and senior Brahma Kumaris functionaries. President Murmu called for discarding negativity to pave the way for genuine progress, reinforcing the campaign's goals of a unified and prosperous Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Constitution Hill Withdraws from Cheltenham Champion Hurdle

Constitution Hill Withdraws from Cheltenham Champion Hurdle

 Global
2
Controversy Ignites Over Maharashtra Minister's Call to Close Madrasas

Controversy Ignites Over Maharashtra Minister's Call to Close Madrasas

 India
3
Mizoram State University Headquarters to Move South Amid Regional Pressure

Mizoram State University Headquarters to Move South Amid Regional Pressure

 India
4
Court Extends Custody for Indian Youth Congress Protesters Amid Conspiracy Claims

Court Extends Custody for Indian Youth Congress Protesters Amid Conspiracy C...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026