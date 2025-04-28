Left Menu

Ukraine Seeks Genuine Ceasefire Amid Symbolic Truce

Ukraine calls for a genuine ceasefire to achieve lasting peace, rejecting Russia's symbolic truce announced by President Putin. The truce coincides with World War II victory celebrations. Kyiv emphasizes the necessity of a meaningful cessation of hostilities, following Russia's invasion in February 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 22:00 IST
Ukraine Seeks Genuine Ceasefire Amid Symbolic Truce
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine is pressing for a genuine ceasefire in its ongoing conflict with Russia, dismissing President Vladimir Putin's recent announcement of a symbolic truce as insufficient. A top presidential official emphasized the need for a lasting peace agreement rather than temporary measures.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a three-day cessation of hostilities, coinciding with the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's World War II victory. This gesture, however, is seen by many in Kyiv as inadequate for paving the way toward the comprehensive peace that Ukraine seeks.

Reiterating Kyiv's firm stance, Andriy Yermak took to the Telegram app to state Ukraine's unwavering commitment to halting hostilities. The call comes more than a year after Russia's large-scale invasion began in February 2022, highlighting the urgency for lasting resolutions that go beyond ceremonial gestures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

