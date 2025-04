Israel Confident in Trump's Stance on Iran's Nuclear Deal, says Strategic Affairs Minister

During a conference in Jerusalem, organized by the Jewish News Syndicate, Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer stated his belief that U.S. President Donald Trump would not accept an unfavorable nuclear agreement with Iran.

Dermer expressed significant confidence in Trump's ability to walk away from any deal deemed bad for international security.

When questioned about the potential for Israel to independently target Iran's military facilities, Dermer refrained from discussing specific operational matters. Instead, he reiterated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's firm commitment to preventing Iran from developing nuclear capabilities.

