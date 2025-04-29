Canada Votes Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions and Election Surprises

Canadians are casting their votes as tensions with the U.S. loom large over this critical election. President Donald Trump's threats, including a proposal to annex Canada and impose tariffs, have propelled nationalistic fervor and bolstered support for the Liberal leader, Mark Carney. Trump's influence has made this election particularly significant.

The campaign took a tragic turn when a man drove an SUV through a crowd at a Vancouver festival, resulting in multiple casualties. This tragic incident momentarily halted the campaign activities of both Carney and Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, though it does not seem to have deterred voters from heading to the polls.

Polls show the Liberals have a slight lead. Economic topics remain central, with Carney emphasizing his experience and Poilievre focusing on the economic pressures faced by Canadians. As election results are eagerly anticipated, Trump's presence continues to stir responses, with both leaders addressing his provocations while focusing on their campaign's core issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)