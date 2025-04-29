Resignation Amidst Turmoil: Shin Bet Chief's Departure
Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar announced his resignation following attempts by Prime Minister Netanyahu to dismiss him. The move comes amidst political tension and criticism over Netanyahu's handling of Israeli security affairs. Bar, who played a role in ceasefire negotiations, will step down on June 15, 2025.
In a significant development, Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar has announced his intention to resign, citing an orderly transition process. This came after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attempted to dismiss him, sparking widespread protests and raising concerns about the stability of key state institutions.
Bar, a long-serving figure in Israel's domestic security, emphasized the importance of a professional handover with his departure scheduled for June 15, 2025. His announcement follows tension between Netanyahu's government and critics, including security establishment members, over contentious government actions.
The Supreme Court intervened to temporarily halt Netanyahu's plan to sack Bar, highlighting deep divisions within the country's political scene. The controversy surrounds accusations of demands for espionage on protesters and issues with Shin Bet's handling of security threats, which have escalated amid ongoing conflicts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
