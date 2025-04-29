Left Menu

Mark Carney's Liberals Secure Power Amid Tariff Tensions with U.S.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberals retained power in recent elections but lacked a majority. Tensions with the U.S., particularly over tariffs proposed by President Donald Trump, played a significant role. Carney emphasizes facing challenges ahead, while Conservatives show unexpected strength, protesting against more than nine years of Liberal rule.

Canadian Prime Minister

The Canadian Liberal Party, led by Prime Minister Mark Carney, secured another term in office following Monday's election results, despite not achieving the majority needed to govern independently.

The Liberals, overcoming significant challenges such as U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threats, managed to win or lead in 167 electoral districts, falling short of the required 172 out of 343 seats.

With the Conservatives gaining strength, particularly in Toronto, Carney stressed the need for unity and sacrifice to address future economic tension with the U.S. and foster national prosperity amidst rising domestic concerns.

