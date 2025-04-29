Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over Pahalgam Terror Attack

Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP-led government for inadequate security that led to the Pahalgam terror attack. He questioned the allocation of security resources, highlighting instances where VIPs receive more protection than the public. Yadav raised concerns over security policies and the efficiency of background checks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 29-04-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 12:37 IST
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, has launched a scathing critique against the BJP-led central government following the terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, predominantly tourists. He questioned the apparent lack of security for the public while VIP protection seemed prioritized.

The attack on April 22 left the nation in mourning, as victims were reportedly targeted based on their faith. In a post on social media platform X, Yadav expressed tourists' concerns post-attack, asking why adequate protection was not provided. Yadav pointed to government security missteps, citing the case of Kiran Patel, who fraudulently secured government protection in Kashmir.

Yadav also scrutinized the security given to certain individuals, questioning the lack of thorough background checks in sensitive areas. He criticized the ruling party, pointing out substantial security deployment for VIP events in volatile regions, while tourists remain vulnerable. Yadav highlighted that these concerns require urgent government response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

