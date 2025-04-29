Left Menu

Xi Jinping Pushes Shanghai to Lead in Global Tech Innovation

President Xi Jinping called for Shanghai to quicken its transformation into a global technological and innovation hub. During his visit, he emphasized the city's role in AI development and governance.

China's President Xi Jinping urged Shanghai to expedite its efforts to become a major global hub for technology and innovation. This call was made during his visit to the city on Tuesday, a visit that marked his first since November 2023.

According to the state news agency Xinhua, Xi highlighted the importance of Shanghai being at the vanguard of artificial intelligence development and governance. This directive aligns with China's broader strategy to enhance its position in the technological arena globally.

Xi's emphasis on AI suggests an increased focus on emerging technologies as Shanghai seeks to reinforce its importance on the world stage. His vision for the city is part of a larger blueprint to ensure China's competitive edge in technological advancements.

