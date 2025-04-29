Mark Carney: Leading Canada Amid Challenges

The Liberal Party emerged victorious in Canada's federal election, securing the leadership of Prime Minister Mark Carney. Despite threats from US President Donald Trump, who hinted at a trade war and annexation, Carney's party prevailed.

The future government may still need to form alliances for a majority in Parliament. Canadians voted to elect all 343 members of the House of Commons. A party requires 172 seats for a parliamentary majority, setting the stage for potential negotiations.

Carney, an economist with significant banking experience but a novice in politics, faces pivotal challenges. Externally, he must navigate strained US-Canada ties, while internally addressing inflation and a surge in immigration. His leadership will be critical as Canada charts its future path.

(With inputs from agencies.)