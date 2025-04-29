Left Menu

Political Crossfire Ignites as Opposition Targets PM Modi's Absence

Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary defends PM Modi after Congress criticized his absence at an all-party meeting. JD(U)'s KC Tyagi and Union Minister Chirag Paswan urge focusing on Pakistan's intentions. JD(U)'s Jha highlights the geopolitical significance of PM Modi's presence in such meetings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 14:18 IST
Political Crossfire Ignites as Opposition Targets PM Modi's Absence
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has robustly defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the Congress party's recent criticism, which described the PM as 'missing' from an all-party meeting following the Pahalgam terror attack. Choudhary questioned the visibility of the opposition leader instead, stating that citizens recognize Modi's effective leadership in governing the nation.

In response to Congress's provocative post on its official 'X' account, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi emphasized the urgent need to focus on Pakistan's actions, which resulted in the tragic loss of 26 lives, rather than attacking Modi. Tyagi condemned Congress's approach during this critical period.

Union Minister Chirag Paswan echoed similar views, urging the opposition to grasp the issue's gravity. He highlighted the necessity of behaving responsibly in such scenarios, pointing to Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah's stance in the legislative assembly. Paswan called Congress's politicking inappropriate given the current geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025