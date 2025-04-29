Political Crossfire Ignites as Opposition Targets PM Modi's Absence

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has robustly defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the Congress party's recent criticism, which described the PM as 'missing' from an all-party meeting following the Pahalgam terror attack. Choudhary questioned the visibility of the opposition leader instead, stating that citizens recognize Modi's effective leadership in governing the nation.

In response to Congress's provocative post on its official 'X' account, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi emphasized the urgent need to focus on Pakistan's actions, which resulted in the tragic loss of 26 lives, rather than attacking Modi. Tyagi condemned Congress's approach during this critical period.

Union Minister Chirag Paswan echoed similar views, urging the opposition to grasp the issue's gravity. He highlighted the necessity of behaving responsibly in such scenarios, pointing to Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah's stance in the legislative assembly. Paswan called Congress's politicking inappropriate given the current geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)