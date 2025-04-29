Left Menu

Carney's Liberals Secure Victory Amid Rising Nationalism

Pierre Poilievre, Conservative Party leader, was voted out of his seat as Canada's Liberal Party, led by Mark Carney, secured a victory in the federal election. Trump's trade war with Canada sparked nationalist sentiments, aiding the Liberals' win. Poilievre's Trump-like campaign backfired among voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 29-04-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 16:44 IST
Carney's Liberals Secure Victory Amid Rising Nationalism
Pierre Poilievre
  • Country:
  • Canada

In a dramatic turn of events for Canadian politics, Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre lost his seat in Parliament as the Liberal Party, under the leadership of Mark Carney, won the federal election. The results marked a significant shift in political dynamics, influenced by US President Donald Trump's trade confrontations with Canada.

Poilievre's campaign, which mirrored Trump's nationalist rhetoric, faced backlash from Canadian voters who disapproved of Trump's suggestions of Canada becoming a US state. This discontent fueled a wave of nationalism that benefitted the Liberals, allowing them to not only retain power but potentially reshape political bargains in Parliament.

In a post-election speech, Carney emphasized Canadian unity amidst international pressures while acknowledging the transformed global environment. Meanwhile, Poilievre vowed persistence in his political journey, despite the setbacks faced by the Conservatives in this election cycle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Multi-agent LLM framework tackles high drug development failure rates

Without major advances, conversational AI risks falling short of human-level intelligence

Fighting Food insecurity: AI could be the game-changer food banks desperately need

AI surges as dominant force in ocean waste tracking and management

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025