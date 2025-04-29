Canada's Liberals Triumph Amidst US Trade Tensions

The Canadian political landscape saw a significant shift as Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal Party claimed victory in the federal elections, overcoming challenges spurred by escalating tensions with the United States.

The election results marked a dramatic decline for Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre, who faced backlash for adopting Trump-like strategies. Poilievre's loss in his Ottawa district, projected by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, underscores the backlash against his divisive tactics.

As Carney leads the Liberals into a new term amid unresolved trade conflicts and economic hurdles, the party's potential need to form alliances in Parliament illustrates continued uncertainty in Canada's political future.

