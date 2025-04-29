China Calls for Restraint Between India and Pakistan Amid Rising Tensions
China has urged India and Pakistan to exercise restraint for regional peace. In light of recent hostilities following a terror attack in Pahalgam, China highlighted the necessity of harmonious coexistence for stability, urging both nations to resolve differences via dialogue and collaborative efforts.
China on Tuesday reiterated its call for India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, emphasizing that their harmonious coexistence is crucial for the peace, stability, and development of South Asia. The plea follows escalating tensions after a terror attack in Pahalgam.
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun addressed the media, urging both nations to manage differences through dialogue and consultation. As a neighboring country, China has a vested interest in maintaining regional stability.
China's firm stance against terrorism was clear, as state media reported ongoing diplomatic communications, including a recent call between Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and China's top diplomat, highlighting the importance of keeping diplomatic channels open.
(With inputs from agencies.)
