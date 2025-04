Global Solidarity: Jaishankar's Diplomatic Dialogue Following Pahalgam Attack

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held critical talks on Tuesday with his counterparts from Slovenia, Panama, Algeria, and Guyana regarding the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

Jaishankar emphasized India's unwavering stance on countering terrorism, asserting a policy of zero tolerance during his conversations.

The dialogues resulted in international acknowledgments, with foreign ministers from these nations expressing their collective condemnation of the attack and solidarity with India.

(With inputs from agencies.)