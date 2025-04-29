Political Blame Game Intensifies Over Modi's Alleged Absence

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo has launched a scathing attack on Congress, slamming its recent 'Gayab' taunt aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Deo accused Congress of perpetuating a longstanding habit of making reckless statements, especially at a time when unity should be paramount.

The political row heated up following a social media post by Congress, criticizing Modi for his absence from an all-party meeting after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. The post depicted Modi's empty attire with 'GAYAB' written across, suggesting his lack of presence during a crucial moment.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh defended the post, asserting that the Prime Minister skipped the meeting but made time for an election campaign in Bihar. Ramesh argued that this prioritization was inappropriate after a terror attack that claimed 26 lives, including 25 Indians and one Nepalese national.

(With inputs from agencies.)