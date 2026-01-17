Left Menu

Modi's Vision for Assam: From Culture to Connectivity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress for undermining Assam's cultural heritage and political integrity. He praised the BJP's impact on the state, citing improved connectivity and respect for local traditions. The PM highlighted ongoing efforts to promote peace and progress, focusing on the Bodo community and Assam's cultural resurgence.

Guwahati | Updated: 17-01-2026 22:21 IST
Modi's Vision for Assam: From Culture to Connectivity
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday criticized the Congress party for allegedly disrespecting the culture and heritage of Assam, accusing it of encouraging infiltrators for political gains.

On his second visit to Assam within a month, Modi said the BJP government is remedying the 'sins' of past Congress administrations, promising better connectivity and respect for local traditions.

He emphasized Assam's progress and transformation under the BJP, highlighting efforts to ensure the state's development is integral to India's growth narrative, particularly through restored peace and cultural acknowledgment.

