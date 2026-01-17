Left Menu

VBA's Accusation: Congress Complacency Led to BMC Election Setback

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi blamed the Congress for its poor performance in the BMC elections, accusing it of neglecting minority support, especially within the Muslim community. VBA accused Congress of infighting and complacency and noted shifts in Muslim voter allegiances to rival parties.

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) has attributed its poor performance in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections to Congress' disregard for minority community support, especially the Muslim electorate.

Despite VBA's efforts to support Congress, the latter's complacency and infighting weakened the alliance's position, leading to a decline in the Congress tally to 24 seats in the 227-member BMC.

VBA state vice-president Siddharth Mokle claimed that the Congress ignored warnings about its eroding minority voter base, leading to shifts towards AIMIM and other rivals. Mokle also questioned the election process, alleging manipulation in the final vote count.

(With inputs from agencies.)

