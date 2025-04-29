Left Menu

Punjabi Pride on Display as Sukh Dhaliwal Clinches Victory in Canadian Federal Polls

Sukh Dhaliwal's sixth win as an MP in Canada's Federal elections sparked celebrations in Punjab's Sujapur village. Over 65 candidates of Punjab-origin participated, influencing the significant South Asian vote. Dhaliwal's victory highlights the growing influence of South Asian candidates in Canadian politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-04-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 22:47 IST
Punjabi Pride on Display as Sukh Dhaliwal Clinches Victory in Canadian Federal Polls
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab's Sujapur village was filled with jubilation when Liberal candidate Sukh Dhaliwal was elected as a Member of Parliament for the sixth time in Canada's Federal elections on Tuesday.

Dhaliwal is one among more than 20 candidates of Punjab origin who secured seats in the House of Commons, reflecting the increasing political influence of the Punjabi community in Canada.

This year, the Liberal Party outpaced competitors, with 65 Punjab-origin candidates participating; the community's sway is evident across multiple constituencies. Dhaliwal was re-elected for the Surrey Newton seat, a testament to his strong grassroots connection and the community's unwavering support. Celebrations ensued both in Canada and back in Punjab, where villagers rejoiced, celebrating their long-standing ties with the victor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

