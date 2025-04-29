Left Menu

UN's Call for Restraint Amid Rising Indo-Pak Tensions

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, emphasizing the importance of justice and accountability while expressing concern over rising tensions between India and Pakistan. He offered to support de-escalation efforts and urged both countries to avoid confrontation and resolve disputes through diplomacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 29-04-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 23:04 IST
UN's Call for Restraint Amid Rising Indo-Pak Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In light of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced his strong condemnation during a call with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. Guterres emphasized the need for justice and accountability through lawful means, expressing deep concern over escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

Addressing the media, Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, confirmed that Guterres reached out to both India and Pakistan's leadership to reinforce his stance. Guterres reiterated the importance of diplomatic solutions and offered the UN's support in de-escalating tensions to avert potential consequences.

Philemon Yang, President of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly, mirrored these sentiments, extending condolences to attack victims' families. He called for maximum restraint and highlighted the imperative to resolve tensions through diplomatic channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025