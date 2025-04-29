UN's Call for Restraint Amid Rising Indo-Pak Tensions

In light of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced his strong condemnation during a call with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. Guterres emphasized the need for justice and accountability through lawful means, expressing deep concern over escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

Addressing the media, Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, confirmed that Guterres reached out to both India and Pakistan's leadership to reinforce his stance. Guterres reiterated the importance of diplomatic solutions and offered the UN's support in de-escalating tensions to avert potential consequences.

Philemon Yang, President of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly, mirrored these sentiments, extending condolences to attack victims' families. He called for maximum restraint and highlighted the imperative to resolve tensions through diplomatic channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)