Kerala CM's Hospital Visit Highlights Support for NSS Leader

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited G Sukumaran Nair, General Secretary of the Nair Service Society, at a hospital in Changanassery. Accompanied by key local figures, Vijayan expressed his well-wishes for Nair's health and anticipated his swift recovery to return to public life.

Updated: 29-04-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 23:16 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday made a personal visit to G Sukumaran Nair, the General Secretary of the Nair Service Society (NSS), currently convalescing in a hospital in Changanassery after sustaining injuries from a fall.

Vijayan, sharing the visit on his Facebook page, reported that the visit took place at the NSS Mission Hospital and was intended to check on Nair's health progress.

Accompanied on this visit were State Ports Minister V N Vasavan and local MLA Job Michael. The Chief Minister reportedly spent 15 minutes at the hospital, during which he wished Nair a speedy recovery and looked forward to his return to active public life.

