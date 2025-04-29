Kerala CM's Hospital Visit Highlights Support for NSS Leader

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday made a personal visit to G Sukumaran Nair, the General Secretary of the Nair Service Society (NSS), currently convalescing in a hospital in Changanassery after sustaining injuries from a fall.

Vijayan, sharing the visit on his Facebook page, reported that the visit took place at the NSS Mission Hospital and was intended to check on Nair's health progress.

Accompanied on this visit were State Ports Minister V N Vasavan and local MLA Job Michael. The Chief Minister reportedly spent 15 minutes at the hospital, during which he wished Nair a speedy recovery and looked forward to his return to active public life.

(With inputs from agencies.)