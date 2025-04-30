Left Menu

Mayawati's Tradition of Expulsion: A Lesson in Party Loyalty

BSP chief Mayawati emphasized the importance of expelling party members who err but also encourages support for ones like Akash Anand. This approach has been a longstanding tradition within her party, balancing discipline with a path for redemption for those returning to its fold.

Lucknow | Updated: 30-04-2025 00:57 IST
BSP chief Mayawati addressed party workers on the tradition of expelling those who make errors, emphasizing such actions help maintain party discipline.

In a series of posts on X, Mayawati explained that ignorance, enthusiasm, or influence from opponents often leads to mistakes by BSP members. While some are expelled, they can return after showcasing change and apologizing.

Mayawati urged members to support Akash Anand and uphold respect for reinstated individuals, emphasizing these actions are crucial for party cohesion.

