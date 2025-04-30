Left Menu

Trade Tensions: BRICS Ministers Speaks Out Against U.S. Policies

BRICS foreign ministers met in Rio de Janeiro without reaching a joint communique, but Brazil emphasized opposition to trade protectionism. Concerns were raised about a fragmented global economy and weakening multilateralism. The U.S.'s tariff-focused trade policy under Trump is causing challenges for the group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 00:58 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 00:58 IST
Trade Tensions: BRICS Ministers Speaks Out Against U.S. Policies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

BRICS foreign ministers convened in Rio de Janeiro recently, but disagreements led to the absence of a joint communique, prompting Brazil to release a standalone statement condemning trade protectionism.

The statement highlighted the group's alarm over potential global economic fragmentation and the weakening of multilateral frameworks, amidst recent U.S. trade policies under President Donald Trump that emphasize tariffs. While the statement refrained from naming the U.S. directly, it unmistakably addressed its trade actions.

Brazil, along with BRICS members and new joiners, voiced concerns about rising unilateral protectionist measures, which contradict WTO regulations. Brazil's Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira confirmed a consensus was reached on this issue, signaling hopes for a joint statement at the upcoming July summit in Rio.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025