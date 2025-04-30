Trade Tensions: BRICS Ministers Speaks Out Against U.S. Policies
BRICS foreign ministers met in Rio de Janeiro without reaching a joint communique, but Brazil emphasized opposition to trade protectionism. Concerns were raised about a fragmented global economy and weakening multilateralism. The U.S.'s tariff-focused trade policy under Trump is causing challenges for the group.
BRICS foreign ministers convened in Rio de Janeiro recently, but disagreements led to the absence of a joint communique, prompting Brazil to release a standalone statement condemning trade protectionism.
The statement highlighted the group's alarm over potential global economic fragmentation and the weakening of multilateral frameworks, amidst recent U.S. trade policies under President Donald Trump that emphasize tariffs. While the statement refrained from naming the U.S. directly, it unmistakably addressed its trade actions.
Brazil, along with BRICS members and new joiners, voiced concerns about rising unilateral protectionist measures, which contradict WTO regulations. Brazil's Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira confirmed a consensus was reached on this issue, signaling hopes for a joint statement at the upcoming July summit in Rio.
(With inputs from agencies.)
