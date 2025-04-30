Vietnam Celebrates 50 Years of Reunification with Grand Parade
Vietnam marks 50 years since the end of the Vietnam War with a military parade and air show. This historic event commemorates the fall of Saigon and the reunification of the country. Diplomatic ties with the U.S. and economic relationships with China and Russia are highlighted.
Vietnam commemorated the end of the Vietnam War on Wednesday, celebrating 50 years since the fall of Saigon with a grand military parade and an air show. This historic event marks the reunification of Vietnam, a pivotal moment that ended a decades-long conflict.
Speaking in Ho Chi Minh City, the nation's communist party chief, To Lam, emphasized the victory as one of justice over tyranny, quoting revolutionary leader Ho Chi Minh. The event was a somber reflection on a war that claimed millions of Vietnamese lives and nearly 60,000 American ones.
As Vietnam and the U.S. enjoy normalized relations, economic ties face challenges due to possible tariffs. Meanwhile, Vietnam balances its diplomacy with close ties to Russia and a complex relationship with China, underlining the intricate international dynamics at play.
(With inputs from agencies.)
