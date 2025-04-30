Left Menu

Tragedy in Kolkata: Fire Claims 15 Lives Amidst Political Uproar

A catastrophic fire in a Kolkata hotel resulted in 15 casualties, including children, and left several injured. The fire's cause remains unknown, sparking criticism of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's perceived lack of concern. Authorities have launched a Special Investigation Team to delve into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-04-2025 09:40 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 09:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A devastating fire swept through a hotel in Kolkata's Mechuapatti area, claiming 15 lives, including a woman and two children, police reported on Wednesday. The disaster also injured 13, with some in critical condition.

The inferno ignited on Tuesday evening in a hotel housing 88 guests. Despite efforts by ten fire tenders, it took nearly 10 hours to control the blaze, leaving a trail of chaos and tragedy in its wake.

In reaction to the horrific event, political tensions rose as West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for attending a religious event instead of responding to the disaster. Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team is set to probe the incident's cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

