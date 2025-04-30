Tragedy in Kolkata: Fire Claims 15 Lives Amidst Political Uproar

A devastating fire swept through a hotel in Kolkata's Mechuapatti area, claiming 15 lives, including a woman and two children, police reported on Wednesday. The disaster also injured 13, with some in critical condition.

The inferno ignited on Tuesday evening in a hotel housing 88 guests. Despite efforts by ten fire tenders, it took nearly 10 hours to control the blaze, leaving a trail of chaos and tragedy in its wake.

In reaction to the horrific event, political tensions rose as West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for attending a religious event instead of responding to the disaster. Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team is set to probe the incident's cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)