Rising Casualties in Iran Amid Ongoing Conflict
The ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel has resulted in at least 1,230 casualties in Iran. This figure was reported by Iran's Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 05-03-2026 17:45 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 17:45 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
According to a report from Iran's Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs, the death toll in Iran from the ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel has reached at least 1,230 individuals.
This alarming statistic highlights the severe impact the hostilities have had on the Iranian populace.
As the violence persists, the human cost continues to climb, drawing international attention and concern.
(With inputs from agencies.)
