Showdown at the Ballot: Singapore's Election Battle Unveiled

Singapore is set to hold a pivotal parliamentary election on May 3, with 11 parties vying for influence in the bustling city-state of 6 million. About 2.76 million Singaporeans are registered to vote in what could be a significant shift in the nation's political landscape.

The People's Action Party (PAP), a conservative force that has governed since Singapore's independence in 1965, seeks to maintain its stronghold. Leading the charge is current Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, facing his first election at the helm of the PAP. Key policy promises include substantial financial support for jobless citizens and expansive plans for public housing and healthcare.

Challenging the PAP is the Workers' Party (WP), which advocates for a politically balanced Singapore. Led by Pritam Singh, the party proposes exemptions for essential goods from consumption tax and suggests increasing fiscal contributions from reserves. Joining the fray are the Progress Singapore Party and the Singapore Democratic Party, both pushing diverse social and economic reforms.

