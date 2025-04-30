Call for Accountability: Sanjay Raut Criticizes Government Over Pahalgam Attack

Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demand the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah following a deadly terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Raut criticized the government for an intelligence failure leading to the incident, calling it a repeated mistake.

Raut took a sharp jab at a recent meeting chaired by the Prime Minister, where it was declared that the Armed Forces had complete operational freedom to respond to the terror attack. He argued that despite this so-called freedom, the attack still took place, emphasizing that the Indian Army already had significant autonomy.

Further criticizing the political leadership, Raut questioned the government's accountability and the intelligence lapses. He disparaged the government's actions post the Pulwama attack, advocating for decisive measures against Pakistan, rather than superficial gestures like banning YouTube channels. He highlighted that after seven years, no substantial action had been seen beyond a film about the Pulwama event.

