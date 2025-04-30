Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Rome Set for Key US-Iran Nuclear Talks

Iran is set to meet with the United States in Rome to continue negotiations over its nuclear program. The discussions aim to limit nuclear development in exchange for easing economic sanctions. Previous talks have been mediated by Oman, with tensions rising as the US threatens airstrikes.

  Iran

Iran announced that it will resume critical talks with the United States regarding its nuclear program in Rome this Saturday. This development marks another chapter in the tense negotiations aimed at curbing Iran's rapidly advancing nuclear capabilities.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, speaking on the sidelines of a Cabinet meeting, also revealed plans for discussions with France, Germany, and the United Kingdom on Friday to align strategies for the forthcoming talks.

Oman continues to play the mediator's role, having already hosted multiple rounds of talks. With the US imposing severe economic sanctions and threatening military strikes, Iran warns of potential nuclear weapon development, escalating the diplomatic stakes.

