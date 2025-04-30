High-Ranking Chinese Official Ousted from Parliament
China's senior military official, Miao Hua, has been removed from the National People's Congress after an investigation into serious disciplinary violations. Once part of the central Military Commission, Miao's status was revoked following this inquiry, signaling a major shift in the country's military leadership.
China has ousted Miao Hua, a high-ranking military official, from the National People's Congress. This decision, reported by the official Xinhua news agency Wednesday, marks a decisive move in the country's political landscape.
Previously, Miao served on China's central Military Commission, the apex of military authority in the country. His removal follows serious disciplinary violations that led to his suspension and subsequent investigation.
This development highlights China's ongoing effort to enforce discipline within its military ranks, reflecting shifts in leadership and policy.
