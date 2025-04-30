Left Menu

Polarizing Presidency: Trump's Approval Ratings and National Concerns

President Trump's approval rating remains steady at 42%, but concerns over the economy and immigration are rising. A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll highlights growing discontent with his economic policies, while divisive immigration strategies spark backlash amid fears of political extremist threats affecting U.S. democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 19:00 IST
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump's approval rating remains unchanged this week at 42%, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, but dissatisfaction grows regarding his economic management and immigration policies.

Trump's economic performance approval dropped to an all-time low of 36%, amid recession fears driven by a global trade war and inflation concerns, with 56% disapproving of his economic agenda.

Trump's immigration strategies saw a 45% approval, but persistent controversies around enforcement raise disapproval to 48%, highlighting ongoing national discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)

