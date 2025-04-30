Polarizing Presidency: Trump's Approval Ratings and National Concerns
President Trump's approval rating remains steady at 42%, but concerns over the economy and immigration are rising. A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll highlights growing discontent with his economic policies, while divisive immigration strategies spark backlash amid fears of political extremist threats affecting U.S. democracy.
Trump's economic performance approval dropped to an all-time low of 36%, amid recession fears driven by a global trade war and inflation concerns, with 56% disapproving of his economic agenda.
Trump's immigration strategies saw a 45% approval, but persistent controversies around enforcement raise disapproval to 48%, highlighting ongoing national discord.
