Polarizing Presidency: Trump's Approval Ratings and National Concerns

President Donald Trump's approval rating remains unchanged this week at 42%, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, but dissatisfaction grows regarding his economic management and immigration policies.

Trump's economic performance approval dropped to an all-time low of 36%, amid recession fears driven by a global trade war and inflation concerns, with 56% disapproving of his economic agenda.

Trump's immigration strategies saw a 45% approval, but persistent controversies around enforcement raise disapproval to 48%, highlighting ongoing national discord.

