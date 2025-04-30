Left Menu

Historic Move: Modi Government's Caste Census Plan

The Modi government's decision to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census marks a historic step, reflecting a commitment to social equality. Supported by BJP leaders, the move counters past opposition from Congress. It aims to empower backward classes and drive social justice, equality, and inclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 20:09 IST
Historic Move: Modi Government's Caste Census Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Modi administration's recent announcement regarding caste enumeration in the forthcoming census has been met with admiration, hailed as a historic stride towards social equity. Leaders from the BJP welcomed the decision, highlighting its significance in addressing the rights of every societal segment.

Key figures, including Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this unprecedented move toward social justice. Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan echoed these sentiments, describing the development as a monumental advancement in fostering inclusivity.

The BJP was swift to criticize the Congress party for its prior resistance to caste census initiatives, which Shah claims the opposition exploited politically. This new policy aims to empower economically and socially underprivileged groups, heralding a new era of progress and unity, according to BJP leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025