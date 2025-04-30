Historic Move: Modi Government's Caste Census Plan
The Modi government's decision to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census marks a historic step, reflecting a commitment to social equality. Supported by BJP leaders, the move counters past opposition from Congress. It aims to empower backward classes and drive social justice, equality, and inclusion.
The Modi administration's recent announcement regarding caste enumeration in the forthcoming census has been met with admiration, hailed as a historic stride towards social equity. Leaders from the BJP welcomed the decision, highlighting its significance in addressing the rights of every societal segment.
Key figures, including Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this unprecedented move toward social justice. Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan echoed these sentiments, describing the development as a monumental advancement in fostering inclusivity.
The BJP was swift to criticize the Congress party for its prior resistance to caste census initiatives, which Shah claims the opposition exploited politically. This new policy aims to empower economically and socially underprivileged groups, heralding a new era of progress and unity, according to BJP leaders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
