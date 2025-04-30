Senate Advances Key Nominations for NASA and FCC
The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee approved President Trump's nominations for NASA and the FCC. Jared Isaacman, CEO of Shift4 Payments and partner of SpaceX, was nominated for NASA. Olivia Trusty was nominated to the FCC, potentially securing three Republican votes in the five-member panel.
The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee has moved forward with President Donald Trump's nominations, endorsing Jared Isaacman for NASA and Olivia Trusty for the FCC.
Isaacman, Shift4 Payments' CEO and a notable collaborator with SpaceX's Elon Musk, has twice ventured into space as a private astronaut.
Trusty's appointment to the FCC could provide Republicans with a strategic majority of three out of five votes, influencing key communications policy decisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
