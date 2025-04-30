Historic Move: Caste Data to be Included in India's Upcoming Census

In a landmark decision, the Indian government has announced the inclusion of caste data in the forthcoming national census, a move praised by AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi as overdue and crucial for crafting equitable policies. The announcement was made through social media by Owaisi, who acknowledged the significant efforts of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in conducting India's first caste census, revealing that 56.32% of the state's population belongs to Backward Castes.

The initiative comes after multiple demands for caste data, which Owaisi himself has advocated for since 2021. The Hyderabad MP stressed the importance of data collection for formulating inclusive policies, particularly for Muslim communities, who he argues face considerable social and economic challenges. He implored the ruling BJP to ensure transparency and align policies with census findings for fair education and employment opportunities.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw underscored the historical reluctance of past Congress regimes to undertake a caste census, highlighting only a survey—SECC—was conducted in 2010. He applauded the current administration under PM Modi for its resolve to include caste enumeration, aimed at bolstering India's social and economic fabric. The government asserts this step reflects its commitment to societal and national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)