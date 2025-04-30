Left Menu

Mideast Nations Urge Diplomacy Amid India-Pakistan Strife

Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait have expressed concern over rising tensions between India and Pakistan following a tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam. These countries call for restraint and urge both nations to resolve the crisis peacefully through diplomatic channels to ensure regional stability.

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait have voiced their concern, urging both nations to engage in diplomacy over hostility. The unrest follows a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, marking the worst such incident since the Pulwama strike.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry stressed the importance of dialogue, emphasizing their full support for peaceful solutions to regional disputes. They implored India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and focus on diplomacy to maintain stability.

Echoing similar sentiments, the foreign ministries of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait called for de-escalation. They emphasized the need for good neighborliness and adherence to international law, urging both countries to seek peace and stability for the welfare of the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

