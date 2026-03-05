British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced Thursday that four additional Typhoon fighter jets are being dispatched to Qatar. The move is part of Britain's response to escalating tensions in the Middle East and its strategy to ensure defense readiness amid criticism from international partners.

The cautious approach taken by Britain during the Iran crisis, alongside a drone attack on a UK military base in Cyprus, has raised questions about its military prowess. U.S. President Donald Trump has been vocal in criticizing Starmer for not offering adequate backing for U.S. actions in Iran.

In a press conference, Starmer asserted that Britain has the correct defense strategy in place. He stated that Britain was already pre-deploying military assets before the conflicts erupted and emphasized the importance of supporting national defense while upholding the country's values.