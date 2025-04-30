Left Menu

Kerala's Overlooked Contributions to Vizhinjam Seaport Commissioning

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the central government for omitting the state's contributions from advertisements about the commissioning of the Vizhinjam International seaport. Despite Kerala bearing two-thirds of the project cost, the central ads overlooked its efforts. The CM also discussed state decisions on highway projects and recruitment rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-04-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 21:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed discontent over the central government's exclusion of the state's efforts in commissioning the Vizhinjam International seaport in its advertisements. Speaking at a press conference, Vijayan emphasized the importance of acknowledging state contributions, given Kerala shouldering two-thirds of the project's financial burden.

Addressing media inquiries, Vijayan highlighted that while the Centre has acknowledged the Viability Gap Fund, it disregarded Kerala's significant contributions. He noted a supplementary agreement with Adani Ports to accelerate project completion to 2028, far ahead of the initial timeline.

Vijayan also announced a state Cabinet decision to waive GST on construction materials for National Highway Authority projects, emphasizing the importance of infrastructure development. Additionally, he mentioned plans to amend recruitment rules, eliminating disqualifications based on physical attributes.

