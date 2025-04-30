Paramount and Trump: Paving the Way to a Settlement

Paramount Global is outlining financial terms for a potential settlement with U.S. President Donald Trump regarding his lawsuit against CBS News, according to sources cited by The New York Times.

Board chair Shari Redstone recused herself from the discussion, while the specifics of the proposed settlement remain undisclosed.

The lawsuit, initially filed over a '60 Minutes' episode concerning an interview with Kamala Harris, has been exacerbated by Trump's claims of biased editing. Mediation is to begin soon.

