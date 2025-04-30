Left Menu

Paramount and Trump: Paving the Way to a Settlement

Paramount Global is negotiating a potential settlement with President Donald Trump over his $60 billion lawsuit concerning CBS's alleged deceptive editing of a '60 Minutes' interview. Board chair Shari Redstone recused herself, and mediation is set to begin Wednesday. The outcome remains forthcoming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 22:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Paramount Global is outlining financial terms for a potential settlement with U.S. President Donald Trump regarding his lawsuit against CBS News, according to sources cited by The New York Times.

Board chair Shari Redstone recused herself from the discussion, while the specifics of the proposed settlement remain undisclosed.

The lawsuit, initially filed over a '60 Minutes' episode concerning an interview with Kamala Harris, has been exacerbated by Trump's claims of biased editing. Mediation is to begin soon.

