Maharashtra NCP President Urges PM Modi on Pahalgam Terror Response

Maharashtra NCP President Jayant Patil has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to decide on a strategic response following the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Patil expressed solidarity with the BJP-led government after the April 22 incident, where terrorists killed 26 individuals, with the majority being tourists, in southern Kashmir.

During a media interaction in Thane, Patil raised concerns over the change in terrorist tactics, highlighting that citizens and tourists are now under direct threat, unlike previous attacks mostly targeting security forces.

