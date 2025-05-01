Left Menu

Maharashtra NCP President Urges PM Modi on Pahalgam Terror Response

Jayant Patil, Maharashtra NCP president, has called on PM Modi to determine an effective response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The attack, which claimed 26 lives, has drawn support from opposition parties for the BJP-led government. Patil emphasized the shift in terrorist targets towards civilians and tourists.

Updated: 01-05-2025 00:19 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 00:19 IST
Maharashtra NCP President Jayant Patil has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to decide on a strategic response following the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Patil expressed solidarity with the BJP-led government after the April 22 incident, where terrorists killed 26 individuals, with the majority being tourists, in southern Kashmir.

During a media interaction in Thane, Patil raised concerns over the change in terrorist tactics, highlighting that citizens and tourists are now under direct threat, unlike previous attacks mostly targeting security forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

