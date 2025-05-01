Singapore's Political Crossroads: Trust and Resilience Amidst Global Challenges

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has urged Singaporeans to vote for candidates who have built trust and strong relationships with counterparts in the U.S. and China. Speaking on the last day of campaigning, Wong emphasized the importance of re-electing his cabinet at the upcoming May 3 poll.

Addressing a 1.4 million-strong labour union, Wong warned of potential economic turbulence and job losses if U.S. tariffs slow global growth. His government has signaled the trade-reliant economy may face a possible recession. "We must navigate these pressures with experience and skill," Wong said, underscoring the necessity of re-electing trusted leaders.

As the ruling People's Action Party faces its first electoral test under Wong's leadership, the campaign has focused on addressing voters' concerns over rising living costs. Despite the challenges, Wong has dubbed Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong as the "taskforce man" for economic resilience work, backing him to contest against a growing opposition.

