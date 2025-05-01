US-China Tariff Talks: Reality or Rhetoric?

The Trump administration has reportedly reached out to China to hold discussions regarding the 145% tariffs imposed on Beijing, according to Yuyuan Tantian, a social media account affiliated with China's state broadcaster CCTV.

The account claims anonymous sources stated the U.S. has initiated multiple channels for communication. Despite these claims, China's foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun confirmed that no negotiations have transpired.

While President Donald Trump suggested a tariff negotiation was underway during a U.S. media interview, Beijing countered by denying such discussions and accused the U.S. of spreading misleading information.

