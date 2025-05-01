U.S.-China Trade Tensions: Talks Amid Tariff Turmoil

The United States has made overtures to China, seeking discussions over President Donald Trump's 145% tariffs, according to a social media account connected to Chinese state media. This move suggests Beijing may be open to negotiating terms.

Despite China's anger over the tariffs, which it deems as bullying, Beijing has been rallying public and international support against them. Meanwhile, it has discreetly compiled a list of U.S.-made products exempt from its retaliatory tariffs, like certain pharmaceuticals, microchips, and jet engines.

Although Chinese exports faced severe repercussions, President Trump believes a deal is possible after being contacted by President Xi. Official channels, however, deny ongoing talks, underscoring China's demand for negotiations based on equality and mutual respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)