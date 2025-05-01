Left Menu

U.S.-China Trade Tensions: Talks Amid Tariff Turmoil

The U.S. has reached out to China for discussions on President Trump's 145% tariffs, indicating possible negotiation pathways. Beijing criticizes the tariffs and, while resisting talks, has considered exemptions on some U.S. goods. Despite high tariffs affecting exports, China remains resolute against yielding prematurely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 14:29 IST
U.S.-China Trade Tensions: Talks Amid Tariff Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has made overtures to China, seeking discussions over President Donald Trump's 145% tariffs, according to a social media account connected to Chinese state media. This move suggests Beijing may be open to negotiating terms.

Despite China's anger over the tariffs, which it deems as bullying, Beijing has been rallying public and international support against them. Meanwhile, it has discreetly compiled a list of U.S.-made products exempt from its retaliatory tariffs, like certain pharmaceuticals, microchips, and jet engines.

Although Chinese exports faced severe repercussions, President Trump believes a deal is possible after being contacted by President Xi. Official channels, however, deny ongoing talks, underscoring China's demand for negotiations based on equality and mutual respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025