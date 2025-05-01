Historic Move: Caste Census Inclusion Marks Victory for Socialist Ideology

In a major policy shift, the Indian government has opted to include caste enumeration in the next national census, a decision seen as a significant victory for socialist ideologies championed by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav. His son, Tejashwi Yadav, credited this decision to sustained pressure exerted by their party.

Speaking to the media, Tejashwi Yadav emphasized the relentless fight led by Lalu Yadav for the inclusion of caste in the census. Despite initial resistance from the ruling BJP, Tejashwi claimed the government was compelled to integrate this measure due in part to RJD's persistent advocacy.

Celebrating the announcement, posters lauding Lalu and Tejashwi Yadav's leadership adorned the RJD headquarters in Patna. Meanwhile, Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw noted that the cabinet's decision illustrates the government's commitment to societal progress and economic strengthening.

(With inputs from agencies.)