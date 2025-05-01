Left Menu

Caste Census: A Triumph for Social Justice?

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has praised the government's decision to conduct a caste census, calling it a significant step towards social justice. The announcement, made by Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, reflects the pressure from various groups and aims to strengthen the social and economic fabric.

Samajwadi Party Chief, Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant political development, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has lauded the government's decision to implement a caste census, describing it as a vital step towards social justice. Yadav termed the move as a '100% victory' for the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak), crediting collective pressure from diverse societal groups.

During a press conference, Yadav expressed satisfaction over the government's step, identifying it as a positive move for the 90% PDA majority. He highlighted that the BJP's decision was compelled by widespread public demand. This development follows an announcement by Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who stated that the caste enumeration would be included in the forthcoming census.

Minister Vaishnaw criticized previous Congress-led governments for avoiding caste enumeration, accusing them of political manipulation. He affirmed that the Modi government's decision aligns with constitutional principles and aims for transparency. Yadav, however, warned against potential influence on the census process, emphasizing that transparency is crucial to ensuring equitable distribution of rights.

