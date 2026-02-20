India AI Summit saw investment commitment of over USD 250 billion related to infrastructure: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 18:35 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 18:35 IST
- Country:
- India
India AI Summit saw investment commitment of over USD 250 billion related to infrastructure: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India AI Impact Summit a grand success, with participation of over 5 lakh visitors in the event: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Whatever little effort was made by Congress to disrupt Summit was rejected by India's youth: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
IT Minister says 70 nations already on board as signatories to Delhi declaration; tally should cross 80 by tomorrow when event concludes.
IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says details of Delhi declaration will be shared transparently after AI Summit concludes on Saturday.
India's Infrastructure Growth Slows: A Closer Look