U.S.-China Trade Talks: A Step Toward Resolution?
The U.S. has reached out to China for discussions on President Trump's 145% tariffs. While China uses state media to express openness to talks, it remains firm on its stance against the tariffs, citing them as economic bullying. Both nations aim for negotiation grounded in mutual respect.
The United States has approached China for discussions over President Donald Trump's 145% tariffs, signaling a potential shift towards negotiation. This development comes as the U.S. proactively seeks dialogue with China through multiple channels, according to sources cited by China's state media outlet, Yuyuan Tantian.
Recently, U.S. officials, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett, expressed optimism about easing trade tensions. In a CNBC interview, Hassett mentioned ongoing discussions between both governments and highlighted China's recent easing of duties on some U.S. goods as progress.
China continues to denounce the tariffs, labeling them as bullying tactics that aim to hinder its economic rise. Despite its strong public stance, Beijing has quietly listed exempted U.S. products from its retaliatory tariffs. With the U.S. having more leverage in terms of export dependence, Treasury Secretary Bessent remains confident of reaching an eventual deal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
