Left Menu

U.S.-China Trade Talks: A Step Toward Resolution?

The U.S. has reached out to China for discussions on President Trump's 145% tariffs. While China uses state media to express openness to talks, it remains firm on its stance against the tariffs, citing them as economic bullying. Both nations aim for negotiation grounded in mutual respect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 18:23 IST
U.S.-China Trade Talks: A Step Toward Resolution?
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The United States has approached China for discussions over President Donald Trump's 145% tariffs, signaling a potential shift towards negotiation. This development comes as the U.S. proactively seeks dialogue with China through multiple channels, according to sources cited by China's state media outlet, Yuyuan Tantian.

Recently, U.S. officials, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett, expressed optimism about easing trade tensions. In a CNBC interview, Hassett mentioned ongoing discussions between both governments and highlighted China's recent easing of duties on some U.S. goods as progress.

China continues to denounce the tariffs, labeling them as bullying tactics that aim to hinder its economic rise. Despite its strong public stance, Beijing has quietly listed exempted U.S. products from its retaliatory tariffs. With the U.S. having more leverage in terms of export dependence, Treasury Secretary Bessent remains confident of reaching an eventual deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025