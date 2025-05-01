Left Menu

Farooq Abdullah on Failed State and Peace Prospects Between India and Pakistan

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah labeled Pakistan a 'failed state' and stressed that peace with India hinges on the establishment of a civilian government in Pakistan. He warned of dire consequences if tensions escalate to war, highlighting the people’s desire for peace despite military dominance.

Updated: 01-05-2025 18:56 IST
Farooq Abdullah on Failed State and Peace Prospects Between India and Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Describing Pakistan as a 'failed state', National Conference president Farooq Abdullah stressed on Thursday that for peace between India and Pakistan, a civilian government needs to be elected in Pakistan. Abdullah expressed that people on both sides desire friendship, but the military influence on the Pakistani government hinders progress.

In his interaction with reporters, Abdullah warned of the dangerous consequences a war could have, particularly due to the nuclear capabilities of both nations. He urged global efforts to prevent conflict while noting that recent deportations of Pakistani nationals were inhumane and counterproductive to humane relations.

The seasoned politician also commented on domestic issues, stating that the proposed caste census in India was necessary for understanding demographics better, dismissing any negativity around it. Furthermore, he addressed concerns about harassment of Jammu and Kashmir residents outside the region, urging vigilance against perpetrators while remaining unafraid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

