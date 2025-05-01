Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Himachal Pradesh Congress Ahead of Samvidhan Bachao Yatra

Himachal Pradesh Congress workers expressed dissatisfaction during a meeting led by state party chief Pratibha Singh. Issues of negligence and factionalism surfaced, causing discontent within the ranks. Singh assured that steps are underway to address grievances and called for unity against the ruling BJP's policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 01-05-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 20:37 IST
Tensions Rise in Himachal Pradesh Congress Ahead of Samvidhan Bachao Yatra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During a meeting held to discuss preparations for the 'Samvidhan Bachao Yatra' in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh Congress workers voiced their dissatisfaction with the state government's perceived negligence. Chaired by state party chief Pratibha Singh, the gathering highlighted growing discontent within the party.

Workers raised concerns over the lack of organizational structure for the past six months and felt ignored both by the government and the party. The meeting saw expressions of factionalism as some workers showed support for their respective leaders. This unrest follows Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's decision to dissolve the Pradesh Congress Committee.

Singh assured the workers that their grievances have been communicated to the higher authorities and that new state and district-level bodies would be constituted soon. Meanwhile, a minority community worker raised issues of targeted attacks under Congress rule, demanding resignations within the party. Urging unity, Singh emphasized resilience against the ruling BJP's policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025