Tensions Rise in Himachal Pradesh Congress Ahead of Samvidhan Bachao Yatra

During a meeting held to discuss preparations for the 'Samvidhan Bachao Yatra' in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh Congress workers voiced their dissatisfaction with the state government's perceived negligence. Chaired by state party chief Pratibha Singh, the gathering highlighted growing discontent within the party.

Workers raised concerns over the lack of organizational structure for the past six months and felt ignored both by the government and the party. The meeting saw expressions of factionalism as some workers showed support for their respective leaders. This unrest follows Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's decision to dissolve the Pradesh Congress Committee.

Singh assured the workers that their grievances have been communicated to the higher authorities and that new state and district-level bodies would be constituted soon. Meanwhile, a minority community worker raised issues of targeted attacks under Congress rule, demanding resignations within the party. Urging unity, Singh emphasized resilience against the ruling BJP's policies.

