Israeli Airstrike Near Syria's Presidential Palace Amid Sectarian Clashes
Israel's air force launched a strike near Syria's presidential palace after warning against an advance on minority Druze villages. This action followed intense clashes between pro-Syrian government forces and Druze fighters near Damascus, resulting in numerous casualties, and highlights ongoing regional tensions.
- Country:
- Syria
In the early hours of Friday, Israel's air force executed an airstrike near Syria's presidential palace. This military action was preceded by a stern warning to Syrian authorities, urging restraint against advancing towards Druze minority villages in southern Syria.
The airstrike followed several days of brutal clashes between pro-regime forces and fighters from the Druze minority sect, a conflict that has resulted in numerous deaths and injuries. The Israeli military confirmed the strike, which occurred close to the Palace of President Hussein al-Sharaa in Damascus, without providing additional specifics.
Syrian media reported damage near the People's Palace, overlooking Damascus. The Druze community, originating from a 10th-century offshoot of Ismailism, primarily resides in Syria, Lebanon, and Israel. They maintain a significant presence in Syria's Sweida province and Damascus suburbs, regions central to this ongoing turmoil.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Syria
- airstrike
- Druze
- sectarian
- conflict
- Presidential Palace
- Damascus
- Golan Heights
- clashes
ALSO READ
Gaza's Escalating Crisis: Humanitarian Aid Blockade Worsens Malnutrition and Conflict
DRC’s Children in Crisis: Escalating Conflict and the Call for Global Action
IAEA Warns of Ongoing Nuclear Safety Risks Amid Ukraine Conflict Escalation
Diplomatic Balancing Act: Europe's Push for U.S. Support in Ukraine Conflict
Karbi Anglong: From Conflict to Prosperity