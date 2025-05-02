Israeli Airstrike Near Syria's Presidential Palace Amid Sectarian Clashes

In the early hours of Friday, Israel's air force executed an airstrike near Syria's presidential palace. This military action was preceded by a stern warning to Syrian authorities, urging restraint against advancing towards Druze minority villages in southern Syria.

The airstrike followed several days of brutal clashes between pro-regime forces and fighters from the Druze minority sect, a conflict that has resulted in numerous deaths and injuries. The Israeli military confirmed the strike, which occurred close to the Palace of President Hussein al-Sharaa in Damascus, without providing additional specifics.

Syrian media reported damage near the People's Palace, overlooking Damascus. The Druze community, originating from a 10th-century offshoot of Ismailism, primarily resides in Syria, Lebanon, and Israel. They maintain a significant presence in Syria's Sweida province and Damascus suburbs, regions central to this ongoing turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)