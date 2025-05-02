Left Menu

Israeli Airstrike Near Syria's Presidential Palace Amid Sectarian Clashes

Israel's air force launched a strike near Syria's presidential palace after warning against an advance on minority Druze villages. This action followed intense clashes between pro-Syrian government forces and Druze fighters near Damascus, resulting in numerous casualties, and highlights ongoing regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 02-05-2025 07:59 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 07:59 IST
In the early hours of Friday, Israel's air force executed an airstrike near Syria's presidential palace. This military action was preceded by a stern warning to Syrian authorities, urging restraint against advancing towards Druze minority villages in southern Syria.

The airstrike followed several days of brutal clashes between pro-regime forces and fighters from the Druze minority sect, a conflict that has resulted in numerous deaths and injuries. The Israeli military confirmed the strike, which occurred close to the Palace of President Hussein al-Sharaa in Damascus, without providing additional specifics.

Syrian media reported damage near the People's Palace, overlooking Damascus. The Druze community, originating from a 10th-century offshoot of Ismailism, primarily resides in Syria, Lebanon, and Israel. They maintain a significant presence in Syria's Sweida province and Damascus suburbs, regions central to this ongoing turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

