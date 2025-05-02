Trump Targets Public Broadcast Funding Over Alleged 'Bias'

President Donald Trump has issued an executive order that aims to curtail public subsidies for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, specifically targeting PBS and NPR due to perceived bias in their reporting.

The order mandates that federal agencies halt funding to these broadcasters and look for indirect ways they might receive public finances. NPR and PBS have been largely dependent on public funds, receiving about half a billion dollars annually.

In announcing the order, the White House claimed that these outlets are utilizing taxpayer money to distribute what it termed as 'radical, woke propaganda' rather than objective news coverage. Concerns over funding have been looming since Trump took office, with longstanding Republican criticisms of these networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)